ROME BRAVES: Zimmermann, Encarnacion lift Rome over Asheville 1-0
Jean Carlos Encarnacion homered and had three hits, and Bruce Zimmermann struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Rome Braves defeated the Asheville Tourists 1-0 on Thursday.
Zimmermann (4-2) allowed two hits while walking one to pick up the win.
The game's only run was scored in the sixth inning when Encarnacion hit a solo home run.
Antonio Santos (0-5) went seven innings, allowing one run and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked one. Brandon S. White pitched two scoreless innings for his sixth save of the season.
The Tourists were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.