ROME BRAVES: Wild walk-off win in 10th inning for Braves
Rome edged West Virginia 4-3 in ten innings Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 1,860.
The game was scoreless through five until Rome made it a 2-0 contest in the sixth on Jefrey Ramos’ (13) two-run homer to left center. West Virginia tied the game in the seventh on Ryan Peurifoy’s RBI groundout and a wild pitch allowing the second run of the frame to cross the plate.
The game didn’t stay tied for long as the Power made it a 3-2 game in the eighth on Raul Hernandez’s run scoring base hit.
In the bottom of the ninth with runners on the corners, AJ Graffanino hit a slow ground ball to shortstop for an infield single allowing the tying run to cross the plate sending the game into extra innings.
Relief pitcher Hayden Deal enjoyed a two-pitch top of the tenth moving the game to the bottom half of the inning. With Ramos running at second and one out, Brendan Venter was intentionally walked.
On an attempted pickoff at second, the throw went into centerfield, moving both runners ahead 90 feet. Trey Harris then popped up to first for the second out. With Marcos Almonte batting, West Virginia reliever Samuel Reyes threw a wild pitch moving Ramos home for the walk-off winning run, 4-3.
It was the Rome Braves’ first win this season when trailing after eight innings. The team was 0-42 until tonight.
Hayden Deal (7-1) earns the win for the Braves while Reyes (1-3) is the loser.
The Braves and Power tangle again tonight at 6 p.m.