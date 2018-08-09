ROME BRAVES: Weisenberg's solid start lifts Rome to 5-0 win over Delmarva
The Rome Braves defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-0 Thursday night at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 1,734.
Rome took a 3-0 lead in the third when AJ Graffanino added an RBI single and later two runs crossed the plate on a throwing error. Graffanino picked up his second RBI of the game in the fifth on a single to score Justin Dean for the 4-0 score.
The Braves added an insurance run in the eighth on Brendan Venter’s RBI double and the Rome bullpen held the Shorebirds scoreless in the ninth to get the 5-0 win.
Keith Weisenberg (1-2) got his first win of the season while DL Hall (2-7) is hit with the loss for Delmarva. Weisenbrerg enjoyed a good outing going 5 1/3 shutout innings allowing four hits and fanning seven.
The West Virginia Power come to town Friday to begin a four game series.