ROME BRAVES: Twelve-hit attack sparks Braves in 6-3 Win
The Rome Braves topped the Asheville Tourists Saturday night 6-3 at State Mutual Stadium before 3,542 fans.
Brent Boswell’s RBI single in the first inning gave Asheville a 1-0 advantage and in the fourth Ryan Vilade singled home another run for the 2-0 score. Rome made it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the inning thanks to Jean Carlos Encarnacion’s run scoring base hit. The Braves took the lead in the fifth highlighted by Jefry Ramos’ double to plate Rome’s second run of the night and Drew Lugbauer’s RBI single for the 3-2 score.
The lead didn’t hold long as Asheville tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth on Vilade’s second RBI single of the game. Derian Cruz tripled home the go ahead run in the bottom of the inning and Encarnacion’s two run single in the seventh gave Rome the 6-3 win. Encarnacion had three RBI in the game.
Jake Belinda (2-0) earns the win in relief while Antonio Santos (0-4) is the loser. Hayden Deal mops up in the ninth to get his first save of the season.
The Tourists and Braves play again Sunday at 2 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium.