ROME BRAVES: Tourists edge Braves, 4-3
Rome, GA – The Force wasn’t much help to the Braves Friday night despite a large contingency of Star Wars characters at State Mutual Stadium as the Asheville Tourists topped Rome 4-3 before 3,056 fans.
Asheville took an early lead with two runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI double by Casey Golden and an RBI single by Sean Bouchard for the 2-0 score.
The Tourists added to their lead in the fifth on a Steven Linkous single to plate a run and Bret Boswell’s sacrifice fly RBI making it a 4-0 game. The Braves cut the lead in half with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Riley Delgado’s two-run base hit.
Rome added another run to the board in the sixth on a run scoring single by Jean Carlos Encarnacion closing to a 4-3 game.
Asheville’s starter Will Gaddis (1-1) is awarded with the win and Tommy Doyle (3) earned the save. The Braves Huascar Ynoa (0-4) gets the loss.
The Tourists and Braves play again Saturday at 6 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium.