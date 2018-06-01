ROME BRAVES: Soroka starts on mound for Braves
Former Rome Brave and Atlanta Braves' pitcher Mike Soroka was back with his old team Friday night when the Rome Braves took on the Columbia Fireflies in a weather-delayed matchup at State Mutual Stadium.
Soroka was in Rome as part of a rehab assignment after being placed on the 10-day disabled list. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out three as the Braves led 3-0 when he left the game.
Soroka was part of the 2016 Rome Braves team that won the South Atlantic League championship.
