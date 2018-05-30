ROME BRAVES: Soroka set for rehab assignment; Braves win big
Rome Braves’ fans will see a familiar face on the field Friday at State Mutual Stadium when the Braves take on the Columbia Fireflies.
Atlanta Braves’ right-hander Mike Soroka will take to the mound Friday as part of a rehab assignment. Soroka was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 17 retroactive to May 14 with a strain in his right shoulder.
Soroka’s appearance in Rome is a homecoming of sorts as he was an integral part of the 2016 South Atlantic League Championship team. Soroka went 7-0 over his last eight starts that season. He made a pair of postseason starts and allowed just one earned run over 14 2/3 innings. Soroka finished 2016 with a 9-9 record, a 3.02 ERA and 125 strikeouts. He played for Mississippi and Gwinnett before being called up to the big leagues at the beginning of May. He was drafted 28th overall in 2015 out of high school. He has a 1-1 record with Atlanta and a 3.68 ERA.
Soroka looks be part of a hot streak for the Braves as they won their second straight game Wednesday with a 9-1 win against the Asheville Tourists. The Braves routed the Tourists the night before 11-3.
A day after racking up 21 hits in Tuesday’s win, the Braves hit 15 more against the Tourists on Wednesday. The Braves jumped out quick and early owning a 5-0 lead after just two innings. Drew Lugbauer had a big night, knocking in Jean Carlos Encarnacion in the opening inning, then hitting a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning, extending the Braves’ lead. Lugbauer finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Drew Waters was 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.
The Braves will conclude their series against the Tourists tonight at 7 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium.