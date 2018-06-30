ROME BRAVES: Six-run fifth dooms Rome, Braves fall 6-4 to Kannapolis
The Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Rome Braves 6-4 Saturday evening before a crowd of 3,055 at State Mutual Stadium.
The game was scoreless until the fifth when Nolan Brown laid down a sacrifice bunt and Rome pitcher Odalvi Javier made a throwing error allowing the first run to score.
Later in the inning, Johan Cruz added a sacrifice fly RBI, Tate Blackman doubled home a run, Tyler Frost doubled home two runs, Evan Skoug added another run scoring double. When the smoke had cleared, Kannapolis had a 6-0 lead. Three of the runs in the inning were unearned.
The Braves began to chip away by plating two runs in the sixth on Jefrey Ramos’ two-run homer to left for the 6-2 score. Rome made it a 6-4 game in the eighth thanks to another two-run home run from Ramos (7) to close to within two. Unfortunately for Braves fans Rome was held scoreless the rest of the way for the 6-4 final.
Drew Harrington (4-3) gets the win for the Intimidators while Rome starter Odalvi Javier (2-5) gets the loss. Javier went 4 2/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven.
Rome and Kannapolis meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.