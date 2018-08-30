ROME BRAVES: Rome wins final regular season home game, 5-1
The Rome Braves concluded their home regular season home schedule with a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive Thursday evening at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 2,220. Rome wins the four game series.
Rome took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly RBI by AJ Graffanino and made it a 2-0 game in the second on a run scoring wild pitch. In the third, Jefrey Ramos cracked is 13th home of the season to extend the lead to 3-0.
Greenville’s Jarren Duran singled home a run in the sixth cutting into the Braves’ lead 3-1. Rome got the run right back in the bottom of the inning on Derian Cruz’s run scoring double for the 4-1 score. In the eighth, the Braves added another insurance run on Brendan Venter’s sacrifice fly RBI for the 5-1 final.
Freddy Tarnok (5-5) gets the win going 5.2 innings allowing one run on two hits. Eduard Bazardo (1-2) is hit with the loss. Zach Daniels earned his first save of the season.
Rome hits the road for Asheville to begin a four game series tomorrow. The Braves return to State Mutual Stadium Friday September 7th for game two of the South Atlantic League Division Series against a team to be determined. Game one will be Wednesday the 5th at the opponents home field.