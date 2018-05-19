ROME BRAVES: Rome tops Asheville 6-2; Extends winning streak to 4
The Rome Braves defeated the Asheville Tourists 6-2 Saturday evening at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 3,232. The victory was Rome’s fourth in a row.
Casey Golden (11) homered in the first inning to give the Tourists a 1-0 edge. The Braves plated two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead on Jean Carlos Encarnacion’s two run single.
The lead didn’t last long as Asheville tied the contest in the top of the fifth on Austin Bernard’s first home run of the season. Drew Waters cracked his fourth home run of the season in bottom half of the inning giving Rome a 3-2 advantage. The sixth inning saw the Braves cross the plate three times thanks to Austin Bush’s run scoring single and Waters’ two RBI double making it a 6-2 game.
Water’s enjoyed a three RBI night for Rome and the Braves bullpen was solid once again throwing four shutout innings to hold on to the 6-2 final.
Drew Harrington (2-1) gets the win for the Braves going five innings giving up three hits and two runs. Nick Kennedy (0-6) is hit with the loss for Asheville.
The Braves and Asheville play game the final game of the series Sunday at 2 p.m.