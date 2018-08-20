ROME BRAVES: Rome’s season winding down as team gets ready for playoffs
The Braves have already locked up a spot in the South Atlantic League Divisional Series.
From staff reports
With just about two weeks left in the regular season, the Rome Braves are nearing their first playoff appearance since winning the South Atlantic League Championship in 2016.
The playoffs will begin with the Divisional Series with the first-half champions Rome Braves playing the winners of the second half of the Southern Division. The Lexington Legends, the Asheville Tourists and the Greenville Drive all stand near the top of the Southern Division standings, so either team could be who the Braves face in the Divisional Series.
The opening game of the best-of-three series will be hosted by the winners of the second half Wednesday, Sept. 5.
The series will then move to State Mutual Stadium on Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. If the series warrants a Game 3, that will take place at State Mutual Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
The winner of the Divisional Series will then advance to the Championship Series.
Before Sunday’s 3-2 win against Delmarva, the Braves had lost four straight, including getting swept in a three-game series by the Lakewood BlueClaws, who won the first half of the North Division, and are leading the standings ahead of the Hickory Crawdads. The Braves defeated the BlueClaws in 2016 winning the Championship Series 3-1.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.milb.com/rome/ballpark/playoff-tix, by calling 706-378-5144, or at the State Mutual Stadium box office. Ticket purchased in advance will cost $11 for club level, $10 for dugout level, $9 for field level, $7 for box seats and $5 for general admission. Ticket prices will increase on the day of the games.
The Braves are currently near the bottom of the second-half standings as the season winds down.
If the Braves happen to win the second half of the season, they would then play a Wild Card team -- whichever team has the next best overall record in the Southern Division.
If the Braves advance past the Division Series, they will begin play in the best-of-five Championship Series against the Northern Division champions Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. The opening two games would be played at State Mutual Stadium, with the remainder being played at the opposing team’s home field.