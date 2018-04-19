ROME BRAVES: Rome racks up hits in 8-5 win over Asheville
WEDNESDAY’S GAME RECAP
Final: Rome 8, Asheville 5
How it happened: Derian Cruz homered and had two hits, and Bruce Zimmermann pitched five scoreless innings as the Rome Braves beat the Asheville Tourists 8-5 on Wednesday. Rome took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a single by Griffin Benson that scored Garrison Schwartz. The Braves later added one run in the second and fifth innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.
Who did what for Rome: Schwartz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored; Isranel Wilson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs a double and a run scored; Kurt Hoekstra went 2 for 4; Carlos Martinez and Griffin Benson each went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
On the mound: Zimmermann (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two hits in five innings. Jacob Belinda struck out four in two innings of relief.
Next Game: Rome begins a four-game homestand with Augusta tonight. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
Radio: 99.5-FM