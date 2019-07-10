Rome pitcher Gabriel Noguera surrendered two early runs but settled down to give the offense a chance to catch up as the Braves came away with a rain-delayed 4-3 road win against Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.
Trailing Charleston 2-0 in the fifth, the Rome bats got going scoring four runs off RiverDogs starter Jhony Brito.
Outfielder Jose Bermudez ripped a bases-loaded triple down the right field line, clearing the bags and gave Rome a 3-2 lead. Justin Dean followed with a sacrifice fly into right, scoring Bermudez for a 4-2 lead for the Braves.
Noguera threw six innings, allowed three runs on five hits, struck out five and walked three. Relievers Luis Mora and Jake Higginbotham finished out the game.
Bermudez finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Griffin Benson was 1-for-3 with a walk, Greg Cullen was 1-for-4 with a run scored, and Ricardo Rodriguez was 1-for-3 with a run scored.