ROME BRAVES: Rome loses Game 1 of SAL divisional playoffs, 3-1
Nick Pratto homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Lexington Legends beat the Braves 3-1 on Wednesday in Game 1 of the South Atlantic League divisional playoffs in Kentucky.
Rome will host Game 2 on Friday and Game 3, if necessary, on Saturday. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. Walter Borkovich is the scheduled starter for the Braves.
Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Rome tied the game when Hagen Owenby hit a solo home run. Lexington answered in the bottom of the frame when Sebastian Rivero hit an RBI single, driving in Cristian Perez.
The Legends tacked on another run in the sixth when Pratto hit a solo home run.
Lexington right-hander Jackson Kowar (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Rome’s Alan Rangel (5-8) took the loss after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings. He tied his season best with nine strikeouts.
Tad Ratliff got Trey Harris to ground out with a runner on second to end the game for his 11th save of the season.