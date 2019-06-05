The final game of the Rome Braves’ long road trip through Maryland and South Carolina came to a stormy conclusion on Wednesday evening as severe weather forced a cancellation of the series finale at Segra Park between the Braves and Fireflies.
The two teams waited out a two-hour delay and a few brief power outages but were unable to begin the game because of heavy showers in the Columbia area.
Because Rome and Columbia do not play again before the completion of the first half of the season, the game will not be rescheduled for a later date.
Rome now returns to State Mutual Stadium after nine days on the road and will open their final homestand before the All-Star Break against the Lexington Legends on Thursday evening.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Rome faces the Legends for four games Thursday through Sunday and then hosts the first-place Charleston Riverdogs for three games Monday through Wednesday.