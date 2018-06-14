ROME BRAVES: Rome clinches first half division title
The Rome Braves have won the South Atlantic League Southern Division first half title after the Augusta GreenJackets lost to the West Virginia Power on Thursday night.
Rome was battling with Greenville in extra innings when the West Virginia-Augusta game went final. The Braves scored in the top of the ninth to make it 1-1 before both teams scored a run in the 10th to keep the game going tied 2-2.
Jordan Wren drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 11th to give Greenville the 3-2 win over Rome, but the Braves' title had already been cemented.
It's the first time in 12 years Rome has won the first half of the season, which gives them a spot in the SAL postseason playoffs. The Braves won the 2016 South Atlanta League championship after winning the second half of the season.