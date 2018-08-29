ROME BRAVES: Ramos walks it off in the 11th for Rome
The Rome Braves walked off another win over the Greenville Drive Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium 3-2 before a crowd of 1,663.
Rome got on the scoreboard with a run in the fourth inning on Trey Harris’ RBI double. The lead didn’t hold long as Greenville tied the game in the fifth on a groundout by Jarren Duran to plate a run for the 1-1 score. The game remained tied until the eleventh when Greenville’s Pedro Castellanos reached on an infield single allowing a run to score from third making it a
2-1 contest. In the bottom half of the inning, Brendan Venter started the inning at second base, moved to third on a passed ball and later scored on Shean Michel’s double to tie the game 2-2.
With two outs, Jefrey Ramos singled to right field scoring Michel for the 3-2 victory. It was Rome’s fifth walk off win in the month of August.
Troy Bacon (1-1) earns his first win of the season while Devon Fisher (4-8) is tagged with the loss.
Rome concludes the regular season home schedule tomorrow evening at seven in the final game of the series against Greenville.