ROME BRAVES: Pitching duel goes to Kannapolis, 2-1
The Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Rome Braves 2-1 Monday night at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 1,480.
Rome scored their only run in the second inning on a single by Austin Bush to plate Drew Lugbauer for the 1-0 score. The Intimidators answered in the sixth on a RBI line drive single from Michael Hickman to tie the game at 1-1. Kannapolis took the lead in the seventh thanks to a throwing error by Jean Carlos Encarnacion allowing a run to score. Intimidators’ pitching held the lead for the rest of the way for the 2-1 final.
Kannapolis starter Parker Rigler (6-3) gets the win and William Kincanon (2) gets the save. Rome’s Brandon White (2-3) gets the loss in relief.
Rome and Kannapolis play for the final of the four-game series Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Post-game fireworks are planned.