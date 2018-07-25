ROME BRAVES: Mid-July surge continues for Rome
Despite a number of rainouts leading to three doubleheaders in the span of a week, Rome has won eight of its last 10 games, winning series against Augusta and Charleston.
The Braves’ 7-2 win over Columbia on Wednesday afternoon ensured at least a split in the four-game series against the Fireflies, which wraps up tonight at State Mutual Stadium. The two teams split their series-opening doubleheader on Tuesday, with Rome taking Game 1 4-1 before Columbia held on for a 3-2 win in Game 2.
The Class A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves spent much of the first part of the month in last place in the South Atlantic League Southern Division standings, but has risen to fifth among the seven-team division. Rome won the first half title, giving them a spot in the SAL playoffs following the regular season.
A five-run eighth inning propelled the home team to a hard-fought win on Wednesday, as Columbia tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the frame before Rome’s bats got hot at the right time. Greyson Jenista’s run-scoring double, Jefrey Ramos’ RBI single, Jean Carlos Encarnacion’s RBI double, and Drew Lugbauer’s two-run double gave the Braves the runs needed to get the win.
Cutter Dyals (1-1) came on in the eighth to get the win, going two innings and allowing one run on one hit. Encarnacion reached on a fielding error in the fourth to allow two runs to cross the plate and give Rome a 2-0 edge.
Rome right-hander Odalvi Javier (3-7) picked up a quality start and the win in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings.