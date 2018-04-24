ROME BRAVES: Lugbauer's homer leads Rome to 2-0 win over West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 2-0 win over the West Virginia Power on Tuesday.
Kelvin Rodriguez got Rodolfo Castro to hit into a forceout with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.
The home run by Lugbauer scored Jean Carlos Encarnacion and provided all the offense for Rome.
Freddy Tarnok (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Adam Oller (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
The Power were blanked for the second time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.