ROME BRAVES: Lexington's Watson takes control in 4-0 shutout of Rome
The Lexington Legends topped the Rome Braves 4-0 Friday evening before a crowd of 4,536 at State Mutual Stadium.
The Legends took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a run scoring single from Cristian Perez and Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly RBI. Lexington added insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning on a two run homer by Seuly Matias (21).
The name of the game tonight was pitching and Lexington held Rome to just six hits while striking out seven. Lexington starter Nolan Watson (4-6) earns the complete game shutout win. Braves starter Odalvi Javier (2-3) is hit with the loss.
Rome and Lexington will face off again Saturday at 6 p.m.