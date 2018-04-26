ROME BRAVES: Late homer sinks Braves in West Virginia
THURSDAY’S GAME RECAP
Final: West Virginia 10, Rome 8
How it happened: Ryan Peurifoy hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading to the win for West Virginia and snapping a three-game winning streak for the Braves. Rome came back from a 6-2 deficit and took an 8-7 lead in the top of the eighth on an RBI double by Riley Delgado.
Who did what for Rome: For the Braves, Delgado doubled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple of runs. William Contreras homered and singled. Jefrey Ramos went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a triple. Jean Carlos Encarnacion had a solo homer in the first.
On the mound: Blake Cederlind (2-2) got the win in relief while Drew Harrington (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Next Game: The Braves play the second of a three-game series in Hagerstown, Maryland today against the Suns. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Radio: 99.5-FM
Next Homestand: Rome returns to State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game against Lakewood.