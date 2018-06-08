ROME BRAVES: Kannapolis tops Rome 8-3
Rome, GA – The Rome Braves fell to the Kannapolis Intimidators 8-3 Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 2,178. The game began 49 minutes late due to storms in the Northwest Georgia area.
Rome took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jean Carlos Encarnacion’s single to score a run. The Braves extended their lead to 2-0 in the second on a throwing error allowing Derian Cruz to score. The Intimidators tied the game in the third on a run scoring double by Luis Robert and Laz Rivera followed with another double to score Robert.
Kannapolis crossed the plate five times in the fourth on an RBI double by Luis Gonzalez, a single by Robert to plate a run, and Tate Blackman (7) capped off the inning with a three run homer for the 7-2 score. Rome made it a 7-3 game in the sixth on a throwing error allowing a run to score but that’s as close is the Braves would get. Kannapolis added a run in the ninth for the 8-3 final.
Kannapolis starter Jason Parke (6-3) earns the win and Bruce Zimmermann (7-3) is hit with the loss. With Augusta's 4-1 loss to Columbia, Rome still leads the SAL South Division by a game and a half.
The Braves and Intimidators play again Saturday at 6 p.m.