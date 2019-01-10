New Rome Braves manager Matt Tuiasosopo will be joined by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and executive vice president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos at the team’s annual Hot Stove Gathering on Jan. 28 at the Forum River Center.
Other guests announced by the team on Thursday include Rome Braves hitting coach Bobby Moore and coach Wigberto Nevarez, as well as former Rome Braves players Drew Waters and Braeden Schlehuber.
“We are excited to again be hosting the 17th annual Rome Braves Hot Stove event at the Forum River Center,” said Jim Bishop, the Rome Braves’ vice president and general manager.
“Brent Poplin and his staff at the Forum River Center are always so gracious and the venue serves as a wonderful home for our annual event. The support we receive from the Atlanta Braves staff, the Rome Braves coaching staff and the amazing Rome Braves fan base each year for our Hot Stove is fabulous. We look forward to a fun evening for everyone in attendance.”
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation and the Alternative Baseball Organization, a non-profit developmental baseball program for teens and adults with autism and special needs.
There will be a question-and-answer portion with some of the evening’s guests, an autograph session, and a sports memorabilia silent auction from 5:30-7 p.m. And guests will be treated to an “all-you-can-eat” gourmet ballpark fare dinner including hot dogs, chili dogs, finger foods, and more.
Tickets are available at the Rome Braves ticket office at State Mutual Stadium, through the Alternative Baseball Organization and online at romebraves.com. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
Special VIP tickets can be purchased for $30 in advance and include a cocktail reception, meet and greet with the evening’s special guests, and a gift bag. All tickets purchased the day of the event are $5 more and based on availability.
Additional guests announced Thursday are Atlanta Braves vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager Perry Minasian, director of player development Dom Chiti, manager of minor league operations AJ Scola, assistant director of player development Jonathan Schuerholz, manager-minor league administration Ron Knight, and scouting coordinator Chris Lionetti.