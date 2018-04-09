ROME BRAVES: Hess home runs sink Braves, 10-2
The Charleston Riverdogs topped the Rome Braves Monday night at State Mutual Stadium by a final score of 10-2 before a crowd of 1,033. Chris Hess had two homers and six RBI to lead the Riverdogs.
Charleston crossed the plate three times in the first inning thanks to a run scoring groundout by Stephen Senley and Hess (2) followed with a two run shot to left for the 3-0 score.
Two innings later, the Riverdogs scored three times thanks to Hess’ (3) second shot of the night with two runners aboard. Rome cut the lead to 6-1 in the third on Kurt Hoekstra’s sacrifice fly RBI. That’s as close as Rome would get as the Riverdogs go on for the 10-2 victory.
Charleston starter Daniel Ramos (1-0) gets the win while Rome starter Alan Rangel (0-1) absorbs the loss.
Charleston and Rome play again Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. in an Education Day special start.