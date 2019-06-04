It was clear from his stats through the first two months of the season that Trey Harris was going to be rewarded for his performance at some point.
Two of those rewards just happened to come on the same day.
The power-hitting Rome Braves outfielder who grew up in Powder Springs started Tuesday out by being one of four Rome players selected to play in the annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game, which is scheduled for June 18 in Charleston, West Virginia.
The Braves then announced that Harris was being promoted in the Braves’ farm system, getting the call up to the High-A Florida Fire Frogs in Kissimmee.
“Blessed to be named an All-Star and getting promoted to High A all in the same day,” Harris posted Tuesday on Twitter. “I thank God my family friends enough for just allowing me to do what I love everyday!”
Harris, 23, was leading the South Atlantic League in several batting categories including a .366 batting average, a .437 on-base percentage and a .594 slugging percentage. He was second in the league in hits (74) and total bases (120).
His 44 RBIs ranked third-most in the league prior to Tuesday’s games, while his four triples also ranked tied for third-best in the SAL.
Joining Rome from Florida is 21-year-old outfielder Jeremy Fernandez, who was named the Braves’ 2018 Gulf Coast League Player of the Year after hitting .281 over the course of 47 games last season. He ranked fifth among all Braves farmhands with a .492 slugging percentage.
If Harris remains in Florida or is no longer on the Rome roster at the time of the SAL All-Star Break then his spot will be taken by another player selected by the league.
The other Rome players named to the Southern Division roster for the All-Star Game are pitcher Jose Montilla as well as catcher Logan Brown and second baseman Greg Cullen.
Montilla, 21, is 1-4 with one save and a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Rome Braves this season. He’s stuck out 24 while walking just seven in 31 innings of work. Montilla went 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA in six outings during the month of April.
Brown, 22, was hitting .290 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 RBIs in 41 games for the Single-A Braves this season prior to Tuesday’s game in Columbia, South Carolina.
In 14 games during the month of April, Brown posted a .327 average with one homer and seven RBIs.
Cullen, 22, was hitting .253 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 54 games for the Single-A Braves. He’s walked 30 times this season, tied for fifth-most among South Atlantic League leaders. Cullen has also scored 37 runs on the season, tied for sixth-most in the league.