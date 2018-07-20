ROME BRAVES: Doubleheader sweep of Charleston gives Rome a 5-game win streak
The Rome Braves got their fourth and fifth straight wins by sweeping the Charleston Riverdogs 4-1, 8-1 in a doubleheader Friday night before 3,051 fans at State Mutual Stadium.
In game one, a three-run fourth inning gave Rome what it needed to pick up the win 4-1 and get their fourth win in a row. Charleston took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI groundout by Oswaldo Cabrera.
The Braves crossed the plate three times in the fourth on a bases loaded triple by Jefry Ramos. Rome added to their lead in the fifth on Drew Waters’ RBI single for the 4-1 score. Braves pitching shut down Charleston the rest of the way holding on for the 4-1 final. Alan Rangel (3-6) gets the win going six innings scattering four hits and allowing one run. Miguel Yajure (2-2) is hit with the loss.
Rome picked up where they left off in game two scoring four times in the first inning on back to back jacks by Jean Carlos Encarnacion (9) and Drew Lugbauer (9). Encarnacion’s home run was a three-run shot. The Braves added three more runs in the third on Greyson Jenista’s RBI single, Encarnacion’s run-scoring double and a fielding error allowing the third run of the inning to cross the plate for the 7-0 score.
In the sixth, Charleston got on the scoreboard on Carlos Vidal’s sacrifice fly RBI for the 7-1 score. Rome added another run in the bottom of the inning but the Braves bullpen did a great job holding on for the 8-1 final.
Rome starter John Curtis (1-1) had a solid outing going five perfect innings holding Charleston hitless while striking out four to get the win while Jio Orozco (1-3) is the loser for the Riverdogs.
Rome and Charleston tangle again Saturday evening at 6 p.m.