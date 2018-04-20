ROME BRAVES: Delgado’s home run lifts Rome to 5-4 win
Rome, GA – The Rome Braves topped the Augusta GreenJackets 5-4 Friday night at State Mutual Stadium before 2,611 fans.
Three GreenJackets crossed the plate in the first inning thanks to groundout RBIs by Jean Angomas and Jacob Gonzalez, and a run scoring single by Ryan Kirby to take 3-0 lead. Rome bounced back with two runs in the second on a double steal and an error leading to the first run.
The second run scored on Riley Delgado’s RBI single making it a 3-2 game. In the fifth, Angomas’ gave Augusta a 4-2 lead on a run scoring triple.
The Braves half of the seventh was a productive one as Jean Carols Encarnacion and Carlos Martinez both reached base before Delgado’s (1) home run to left giving Rome the 5-4 advantage.
Romes’ Walter Borkovich (1-0) earns the victory and Eduardo Rivera (0-2) gets the loss for Augusta.
The Braves and GreenJackets play game three of the series Saturday at 6 p.m.