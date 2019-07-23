ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Greg Cullen hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Rome Braves topped the Hagerstown Suns 5-4 on Tuesday.
Shea Langeliers scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third following singles by Griffin Benson and Cullen.
One batter earlier, Benson singled, scoring Braden Shewmake to tie the game 4-4.
The Suns took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Israel Pineda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Rhinesmith.
Jose Montilla (3-7) got the win in relief while Christian Vann (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
For the Suns, Rhinesmith homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs. Cole Daily singled three times.
The series continues Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com