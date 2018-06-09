ROME BRAVES: Bush's single gives Rome a 5-4 walk-off win over Kannapolis
The Rome Braves walked off a win Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium with an RBI single from Austin Bush in the bottom of the ninth to beat Kannapolis 5-4 before a crowd of 2,593.
The Braves took an early 1-0 advantage in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jean Carlos Encarnacion. In the fourth, Kannapolis took the lead 2-1 on back to back homers from Tate Blackmon (8) and Tyler Frost (8). The lead didn’t stand long as Rome scored three times in the bottom of the inning on Drew Lugbauer’s (7) three run shot to right for the 4-2 score.
In the sixth, the Intimidators made it a 4-3 game on a wild pitch by Rome reliever Daysbel Hernandez to plate a run and tied the game in the seventh on Blackman’s RBI single.
In the bottom of the ninth, Drew Lugbauer singled to start the inning and moved to second on Derian Cruz’s bunt single. Justin Smith then walked to load the bases setting the stage for Austin Bush. With the count full, Bush lined a single to right field to score Lugbauer from third to give Rome the walk off victory.
Brandon White (1-2) earns the win in relief for the Braves. Kannapolis’ Jhoan Quijada (0-1) gets the loss.
The Braves and Intimidators play again Sunday at 2 p.m. before Rome heads to Greenville for a four-game series. The Braves return to State Mutual Stadium on Friday to finish the first half with a three-game series against Lexington.