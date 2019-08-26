With Sunday’s series-ending win against the Columbia Fireflies, the Rome Braves made sure they stayed in the South Atlantic League playoff hunt.
The last few chances to see the Braves at State Mutual Stadium before the end of the regular season will begin Friday when Rome begins a four-game series against the Asheville Tourists, who are leading the Southern Division of the SAL standings. The series is the last homestand for the Braves in the regular season.
The games will be key for the Braves who sit at three games behind the Tourists in the standings before Monday’s late game against Greensboro. Counting Monday’s game, the Braves have eight games left in the regular season.
The Augusta GreenJackets are one game behind the Tourists.
Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m., Saturday’s contest is at 6 p.m., Sunday’s matchup will take place at 2 p.m., and Monday’s game will be at 1 p.m.
In Sunday’s win against Columbia, Atlanta outfielder Austin Riley finished 1-for-3, completing his three-day rehab assignment in Rome. Rome owned a 4-1 lead heading into the eighth inning when the Fireflies tried to mount a rally, but fell short as Rome came away with a 4-3 win.
For Rome, Shea Langeliers was 4-for-4 a run scored and an RBI, and Bryce Ball was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. The four-hit performance was the second in a week for Langeliers, who went 4-for-5 with four runs scored last week against Kannapolis.
Ryan Shetter got the win for Rome throwing 3⅔ innings and striking out three. Kasey Kalich struck out three in the save.
Riley, who has suffered from a right knee sprain since Aug. 8, joined the Braves’ AAA team in Gwinnett on Monday for the Stripers’ game against Norfolk.
Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson completed his three-day rehab stint with Rome following Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Fireflies.
The Rome Braves continue their road series against the Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.