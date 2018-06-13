ROME BRAVES: Braves split DH vs. Greenville, a win away from clinching 1st-half title
The Rome Braves will have to wait another day to try and wrap up their first first-half title in 12 years.
A three-run sixth gave Greenville the 6-4 lead and eventually the win in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Braves on Wednesday in South Carolina, salvaging a split for the Drive and holding off Rome clinching the South Atlantic League Southern Division first-half title.
The Braves hold a four-game lead over Augusta, who lost to West Virginia on Wednesday, with only four games left in the first half of the season. A Rome win or Augusta loss would give the Braves the first half championship and a spot in the SAL playoffs in September.
Rome plays its final game against Greenville today before returning to State Mutual Stadium on Friday to start a three-game series with the Lexington Legends to end the first half of the season.
Wednesday's Game 1 Recap
Riley Delgado hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Rome Braves to a 9-8 win over the Greenville Drive in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Drew Waters scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Rome added an insurance run when Delgado scored on a double by Jean Carlos Encarnacion.
In the bottom of the inning, Greenville scored on a ground out by Ryan Fitzgerald that brought home Pedro Castellanos. However, the rally ended when Brandon S. White got Samuel Miranda to ground out to end the game.
Encarnacion homered, doubled twice and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.
White (2-2) got the win in relief while Hunter Haworth (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.