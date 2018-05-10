ROME BRAVES: Braves in tie for first in division after doubleheader sweep
The Rome Braves got their road series against the Augusta GreenJackets off to a hot start Wednesday when they swept a doubleheader — winning the opening game 6-3 and the second game 7-3. With the wins, the Braves jumped into a tie with GreenJackets in the top spot in the Southern Division in the South Atlantic League standings.
Outfielder Justin Smith had a strong day for the Braves, playing a key role in both wins. In the opening game, Smith hit a three-run homer — his second of the season — and scored two runs. He continued his stellar day by hitting an RBI double to help the Braves pull away from Augusta in Game 2.
On the mound in Game 1, Huascar Ynoa got his first win of the season, improving to 1-4. He pitched a complete game, allowed five hits and three runs, and struck out 10, ranking Ynoa third on the team in strikeouts with 26.
The Braves trailed 1-0 until the second inning when Smith put them ahead for good. The Braves tacked on some insurance runs in the fifth and seventh innings when Derian Cruz scored on an error, and Smith scored on a wild pitch.
In Game 2, Drew Lugbauer put the game away for the Braves when he hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning. The Braves took an early 3-0 lead in the game before Augusta closed the gap to 3-2 in the third when Heliot Ramos and Logan Baldwin hit RBI singles.
Hayden Deal (1-0) earned the win, pitching two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief.
The Braves were scheduled to continue their series against the GreenJackets on Thursday night. Rome’s next homestand will be a four-game series against the Asheville Tourists beginning May 17.