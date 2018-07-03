ROME BRAVES: Braves find way to 7-5 win despite six errors
The Rome Braves got the 7-5 win in the last game of the series against the Kannapolis Intimidators Tuesday night at State Mutual Stadium before a patriotic sellout crowd of 5,105.
Rome jumped on the scoreboard in the first inning on Greyson Jenista’s RBI triple and a run scoring groundout by William Contreras for the 2-0 score. It was Jenista’s second triple in as many games.
Rome added three more runs in the fifth thanks to Jefrey Ramos’(8) three run shot to right-center giving the Braves a 5-0 lead. The home run by Ramos tonight was his third of the series.
The Intimidators came back in the sixth to score four runs on a fielding error by Jean Carlos Encarnacion allowing a run to score, a force out and another fielding error by Encarnacion pushing two more runs across the plate. Carlos Perez then blooped a single to right to plate the fourth run of the inning making it a 5-4 game. Three of the four runs were unearned.
Rome’s misplays continued into the seventh with two errors allowing Kannapolis to tie the game 5-5. It was the fourth unearned run of the game.
In the bottom half of the seventh, the Braves regained the lead 7-5 on a sacrifice fly RBI by Contreras and Drew Lugbauer’s single to score a run. Despite a shaky ninth, the Braves held on for the 7-5 final.
Relief pitcher Cutter Dyals (3-1) takes the win while Jake Elliott (1-0) will get the loss. Kelvin Rodriguez (9) gets the save. The Braves defense struggled, making six errors in the game.
Rome hits the road today for a three game series in Asheville before returning home Saturday face the Augusta GreenJackets.