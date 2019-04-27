After winning two straight at home against Kannapolis, the Rome Braves were overpowered by the Intimidators on Saturday in a 12-5 loss at State Mutual Stadium.
Trey Harris singled three times and scored two runs for the Braves, who were up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning before giving up the lead.
Logan Brown was 2-for-5 with a run scored, and Andrew Moritz was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Evan Skoug hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Luis Curbelo hit a two-run homer and had three hits and four RBIs for the Intimidators.
The Intimidators later added five runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to put the game out of reach.
Kannapolis right-hander Jonathan Stiever picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Rome’s Gabriel Noguera took the loss after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.
The Braves will conclude the series against Kannapolis on Sunday at 2 p.m.