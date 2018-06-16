ROME BRAVES: Braves fall again to Legends, 7-4
The Rome Braves fell to the Lexington Legends 7-4 Saturday before a crowd of 2,848. Rome has lost four in a row since clinching the South Atlantic League Southern Division first half title.
Lexington grabbed an early 1-0 in the second on Dennicher Carrasco RBI single. In the bottom half of the inning, Rome tied the game on a solo home run by William Contreras (6).
The Braves took a 3-1 lead in the third thanks to run scoring singles by Derian Cruz and Contreras. The lead didn’t last long as the Legends posted a three spot in the fifth highlighted by Ricky Aracena’s RBI base hit, a run scoring double by Cal Jones and an RBI groundout by Cristian Perez for the 4-3 score.
In the sixth, MJ Melendez Jr. (10) cracked a 421 foot home run to centerfield giving Lexington a 5-3 advantage. The Legends added an insurance run in the eighth on a home run by Suely Matias (22) and another in the ninth for the 7-3 score.
In the ninth, Austin Bush cracked his fourth home run of the season but Rome was shut down the rest of the way for the 7-4 final.
The win goes to Carlos Hernandez (4-2) and the loss to Huascar Ynoa (4-7). Rome and Lexington finish the homestand and the first half of the season tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.