ROME BRAVES: Big first inning leads Rome to 6-5 victory over Asheville
The Braves topped the Tourists 6-5 Friday night at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 3,128.
Rome batted around in the first inning and when the dust settled, five runs had crossed the plate. Jefry Ramos, Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Carlos Martinez, and Derian Cruz all had run scoring singles and Austin Bush added a sacrifice fly RBI giving Rome an early 5-0 lead.
Asheville dented the scoreboard in the second on Chad Spanberger’s (9) solo shot to right which seemed to go foul but called a fair ball making it a 5-1 game. Rome manager Rocket Wheeler disagreed with the call and was later ejected. In the fourth, the Braves added another run on Riley elgado’s single for the 6-1 score.
Asheville cut the lead in half 6-3 in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Ramon Marcelino and an error by Rome third baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion allowing the second run to cross the plate. The Tourists didn’t quit and scored two times in the ninth but Rome held on for the 6-5 final.
Hayden Deal (3-0) gets the win for the Braves in relief while Asheville starter Lucas Gilbreath (3-2) is hit with the loss.
The Braves and Asheville play game three of the series Saturday at 6 p.m.