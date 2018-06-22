ROME BRAVES: Back to work in the second half, Braves looking for a spark

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.