ROME BRAVES: Augusta takes advantage of Rome miscues to win 6-1
The Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Rome Braves 6-1 Thursday evening at State Mutual Stadium before a chilly crowd of 1,505. Sloppy defense hurt the Braves leading to five unearned Augusta runs.
The GreenJackets took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Jacob Gonzalez sacrifice fly RBI. Logan Baldwin singled home Augusta’s second run of the game in the fifth for the 2-0 score.
Rome cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame on a double steal and an errant throw by Jeffry Parra. The GreenJackets added two runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the 6-1 final.
Peter Lannoo (1-0) picks up the victory and Rome’s starter Huascar Ynoa (0-2) gets the loss.
The Braves and GreenJackets play game two the series Friday evening at 7 p.m.