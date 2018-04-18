ROME BRAVES: Asheville shuts out Rome for first time this season
TUESDAY’S GAME RECAP
Final: Asheville 1, Rome 0
How it happened: Casey Golden scored the decisive run on a ground out in the second inning as the Asheville Tourists topped the Rome Braves 1-0 on Tuesday. Golden scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a wild pitch. The Braves were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Tourists' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.
Who did what for Rome: Garrison Schwartz had two of Rome’s three hits, including a double. Riley Delgado had the other, which was another double.
On the mound: Lucas Gilbreath (1-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rome starter Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game. Tommy Doyle struck Jean Carlos Encarnacion out with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.
Next Game: Rome wraps up its first road trip of the season tonight in Asheville. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
Radio: 99.5-FM
Next Homestand: Thursday starts a four-game series with Augusta at State Mutual Stadium.