The Rome Braves 17th season promises to be the best yet as the 2019 promotional calendar has been released. Highlighting this year's calendar are three fireworks nights, four bobblehead giveaways, three specialty jersey nights, a blanket giveaway, a Braves replica powder blue jersey giveaway and many more giveaways and other promotions. Popular theme nights continue with Beach Night, Super-Hero Night, Halfway to Halloween Night, College & High School Rivals Night along with other various theme nights.
"The Rome Braves are excited to unveil an action-packed promotional calendar for the 2019 season," said Jim Bishop, Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager. "Many thanks to all of our corporate partners in the surrounding area for allowing us to create the ultimate fan experience for each home date. As you will see, game day at State Mutual Stadium has something for everyone in the upcoming season. It's not too late to get your season tickets or mini ticket plans. Join us for what is sure to be a fun-filled season at State Mutual Stadium in 2019."
Bobblehead Giveaways
April 26 - Touki Toussaint
May 17 - Johan Camargo
June 21 - Austin Riley
July 26 - Ozzie Albies
Jersey Auctions
April 27 - Día de los Muertos
June 22 - Beach Night
August 10 - Players Weekend
Fireworks Dates
April 13
July 4
August 24
Giveaway Items
April 11 - Magnetic Schedule
April 12 - Rome Braves Blanket
April 13 - Braves Foam Tomahawk
April 26 - Touki Toussaint Bobblehead
May 10 - Atlanta Braves Replica Powder Blue Jersey (Adult XL)
May 17 - Johan Camargo Bobblehead
May 25 - Atlanta Braves Cap
June 7 - Rome Braves Quarter Zip polo (Adult XL)
June 8 - Cowboy Hat
June 21 - Austin Riley Bobblehead
July 5 - Rome Braves Super Hero Cape
July 6 - Camo Cap
July 26 - Ozzie Albies Bobblehead
July 27 - Lunch Bag
August 9 - Rome Braves License Plate
August 23 - Rome Braves "Welcome" Door Mat
August 30 - Atlanta Braves Cap
August 31 - Braves Foam Tomahawk
Theme Nights
April 25 - Game Show Night
May 16 - Halfway to Halloween
May 18 - Star Wars Night
June 6 - Atlanta Sports Night
June 8 - Country Western Theme Night
June 20 - Hair Band and Mullet Night
June 22 - Beach Night
July 5 - Super Hero Night
July 6 - Military Appreciation Night
July 25 - Christmas in July
July 27 - Back to School Bash
August 8 - High School Rivals Night
August 10 - Players Weekend
August 22 - College Rivals Night
Daily Promotions
Sundays
- Family Fun Day
- Kids Run the Bases
Mondays
- Ladies Night
- Bark in the Park
Tuesdays
- $2 Tuesdays
Wednesdays
- Wild Web Wednesdays
- Winning Wednesdays
Thursdays
- Thirsty Thursday
- Wing Night
- Theme Night Thursdays
Fridays
- Flat Screen Friday
Saturdays
- Fan Appreciation Saturday
In 2019, the Rome Braves will continue offering student, military and first responder discounts by showing ID at the box office to take advantage of $2 off any ticket. The Rome Braves home opener is set for April 11 against Greenville at 7:00 PM. For more information, please call 706-378-5100 or visit us online at www.romebraves.com