Rome Braves

The Rome Braves 17th season promises to be the best yet as the 2019 promotional calendar has been released. Highlighting this year's calendar are three fireworks nights, four bobblehead giveaways, three specialty jersey nights, a blanket giveaway, a Braves replica powder blue jersey giveaway and many more giveaways and other promotions. Popular theme nights continue with Beach Night, Super-Hero Night, Halfway to Halloween Night, College & High School Rivals Night along with other various theme nights.

"The Rome Braves are excited to unveil an action-packed promotional calendar for the 2019 season," said Jim Bishop, Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager. "Many thanks to all of our corporate partners in the surrounding area for allowing us to create the ultimate fan experience for each home date. As you will see, game day at State Mutual Stadium has something for everyone in the upcoming season. It's not too late to get your season tickets or mini ticket plans. Join us for what is sure to be a fun-filled season at State Mutual Stadium in 2019."

Bobblehead Giveaways

April 26 - Touki Toussaint

May 17 - Johan Camargo

June 21 - Austin Riley

July 26 - Ozzie Albies

Jersey Auctions

April 27 - Día de los Muertos

June 22 - Beach Night

August 10 - Players Weekend

Fireworks Dates

April 13

July 4

August 24

Giveaway Items

April 11 - Magnetic Schedule

April 12 - Rome Braves Blanket

April 13 - Braves Foam Tomahawk

April 26 - Touki Toussaint Bobblehead

May 10 - Atlanta Braves Replica Powder Blue Jersey (Adult XL)

May 17 - Johan Camargo Bobblehead

May 25 - Atlanta Braves Cap

June 7 - Rome Braves Quarter Zip polo (Adult XL)

June 8 - Cowboy Hat

June 21 - Austin Riley Bobblehead

July 5 - Rome Braves Super Hero Cape

July 6 - Camo Cap

July 26 - Ozzie Albies Bobblehead

July 27 - Lunch Bag

August 9 - Rome Braves License Plate

August 23 - Rome Braves "Welcome" Door Mat

August 30 - Atlanta Braves Cap

August 31 - Braves Foam Tomahawk

Theme Nights

April 25 - Game Show Night

May 16 - Halfway to Halloween

May 18 - Star Wars Night

June 6 - Atlanta Sports Night

June 8 - Country Western Theme Night

June 20 - Hair Band and Mullet Night

June 22 - Beach Night

July 5 - Super Hero Night

July 6 - Military Appreciation Night

July 25 - Christmas in July

July 27 - Back to School Bash

August 8 - High School Rivals Night

August 10 - Players Weekend

August 22 - College Rivals Night

Daily Promotions

Sundays

- Family Fun Day

- Kids Run the Bases

Mondays

- Ladies Night

- Bark in the Park

Tuesdays

- $2 Tuesdays

Wednesdays

- Wild Web Wednesdays

- Winning Wednesdays

Thursdays

- Thirsty Thursday

- Wing Night

- Theme Night Thursdays

Fridays

- Flat Screen Friday

Saturdays

- Fan Appreciation Saturday

In 2019, the Rome Braves will continue offering student, military and first responder discounts by showing ID at the box office to take advantage of $2 off any ticket. The Rome Braves home opener is set for April 11 against Greenville at 7:00 PM. For more information, please call 706-378-5100 or visit us online at www.romebraves.com