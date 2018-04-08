ROME BRAVES: A chilly evening doesn’t cool down Rome’s bats or pitching
The weather turned cold Saturday evening, but Rome continued its warming trend of having a solid start to the season.
Derian Cruz and Jefrey Ramos each had three hits and two RBIs, the Braves’ pitchers gave up only three hits and the defense stayed alert in a 5-2 win over the Hagerstown Suns on a blustery evening at State Mutual Stadium.
The Rome Braves now have a 3-0 record to begin 2018 and will try to go for the series sweep of the Nationals’ low Class A affiliate this afternoon.
First pitch is at 2 p.m.
Bruce Zimmerman got the win Saturday, adding to the Braves’ quality starting pitching so far by striking out four and scattering a couple of base hits in five innings of work.
The pitcher’s mound has been a kind place for the Rome Braves in this very-early part of the season.
Through three games, Rome’s pitchers have totaled 33 strikeouts — including eight on Saturday — and went 25 straight innings without allowing an earned run, beginning in the season opener and coming to an end Saturday night in the ninth.
Manager Rocket Wheeler credits pitching coach Dan Meyer with getting the entire pitching staff ready to go less than a week into the schedule.
“For all three nights when you look at it, Dan’s done a good job of getting these guys ready,” Wheeler said. “We’re getting a key hit when we need to and we’re not kicking the ball or throwing the ball around right now. We’re playing good baseball. It’s what they say — good defense, great pitching and timely hitting. There it is.”
There’s plenty to say for Rome’s hitting as well. The Braves have had different players step up at the plate each night and have a total of 25 hits in the three games.
Cruz, the 19-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic, finished a home run shy of the cycle on Saturday.
He opened with a single in the first, and then had a double in the third and a triple in the fifth before striking out swinging in the seventh.
“Without a doubt, everybody is chipping in and that’s what makes it a team,” Wheeler said. “It starts with the pitchers throwing strikes, as long as hitters are going after them. (Hitting coach) Bobby (Moore) is working with the hitters every day. Different guys are stepping up every night.”
Cruz kicked off a three-run fifth inning with a two-run triple on a hit that slipped just inside the first-base line and into shallow right.
Ramos drove in Cruz with a liner to second that didn’t get to first in time for the out.
The Braves broke open the scoring in the fourth with some assistance from the Hagerstown outfield.
Drew Lugbauer led off with a hit to right that was misplayed by the Suns’ Juan Soto, allowing him to reach second on the error.
Ramos drove one by third base and into left field, allowing Lugbauer to come home and Ramos to end up at second on the throw. After moving to third on a fielder’s choice, Ramos scored on a sac fly to left by Kurt Hoekstra.
The Suns ruined a spotless night for Rome’s pitching in the top of the ninth when Jacob Belinda walked two batters with one out and then gave up a double and a fielder’s choice to bring both of them in.
Belinda got some redemption — how else — by striking out the next batter to end the game.