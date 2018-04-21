ROME BRAVES: 3-run 9th dooms Braves in loss to Augusta
The Augusta GreenJackets plated three ninth inning runs to erase a 4-2 Rome lead to get the 5-4 win Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 3,106.
Augusta scratched the scoreboard with two unearned runs in the second inning. With a runner at first, Manuel Geraldo bunted and two throwing errors later Jacob Gonzalez crossed the plate. John Riley added a run scoring single for the 2-0 score.
In the fifth, the Braves tied the game on a groundout RBI by Drew Waters and a single by Riley Delgado to make it a 2-2 game. Rome broke the tie in the seventh when Waters singled home another run and Delgado reached on an error to score Waters for the 4-2 advantage.
The GreenJackets put together a three run ninth inning highlighted by a two run double by Geraldo and Riley’s RBI single for the 5-4 win as Rome’s bats fell silent in the bottom half of the inning.
Augusta’s John Russell (2-0) picks up the victory and Frank Rubio (2) earns the save. Brandon White (0-1) gets the loss for Rome.
The Braves and GreenJackets play the final game of the series Sunday at 2 p.m.