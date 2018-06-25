ROME BRAVES: 13-hit attack leads Greenville to 8-3 win
Monday night at State Mutual Stadium saw the Greenville Drive defeated the Rome Braves 8-3 before a crowd of 1,568.
Greenville an early 1-0 advantage in the first inning thanks to Ryan Fitzgerald’s run scoring single but Rome tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Jean Carlos Encarnacion’s RBI base hit.
In the second, the Drive plated two runs when Lorenzo Cedrola was hit by a pitch with the bases full and Fitzgerald’s sacrifice fly RBI for the 3-1 score. The Braves made it a 3-2 game in the third on a strike out and wild pitch to score a run.
That would be as close as the Braves would get as Greenville scored two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth for the 8-3 final. The lone bright spot for Rome, Encarnacion had three hits and two RBI in the game to lead the Braves offense.
Kutter Crawford (2-3) picks up the win while Rome’s Odalvi Javier (2-3) gets the loss. Angel Padron earns the save (2).
Rome and Greenville conclude the series and homestand tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.