Braves have rough road trip, fall Monday to GreenJackets
The Braves earned only one win against the GreenJackets in their four-game series — a 3-0 shutout on Sunday.
The wins by Augusta allowed the GreenJackets to take a much bigger lead in the Southern Division of the SAL standings. After Monday’s game, the GreenJackets owned a 3 1/2-game lead.
Before the series with Augusta, the Braves split a four-game series against the Lexington Legends, earning a 10-5 win Tuesday and a 4-1 win Wednesday.
In Monday’s game, the Braves jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Jefrey Ramos, who finished with three RBIs, hit a two-run homer to score Riley Delgado. Delgado is leading the team in batting average at .320, and is currently the only player hitting over .300. The Braves added another run in the top of the third when William Contreras singled in Orlando Garcia to take 3-1 lead.
That’s when Augusta’s bat’s caught fire.
The GreenJackets hit two two-run homers in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.
Odalvi Javier has handed the loss and dropped to 2-2 on the season. He pitched three innings, giving up four earned runs and four hits.
With the loss Monday, the Braves are still two games ahead of the third-place Columbia Fireflies. The Braves can gain some ground on them next week when they host them for a three-game series at State Mutual Stadium beginning Friday.
Before the series with the Fireflies, the Braves will host a three-game series against the Asheville Tourists beginning today at 7 p.m.