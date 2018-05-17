ATLANTA BRAVES: Swanson has positive stop in Rome on rehab assignment
Swanson went 2 for 4 with two singles in a rehab assignment with low-Class A Rome on Thursday night, leading off and playing short stop in the team’s 1-0 win over Asheville at State Mutual Stadium. He said afterwards that he feels ready to rejoin the Major League club.
“I feel great. They did a great job with all of the rehab and everything and just keeping me in shape, keeping my legs in shape, so I could kind of hit the ground running again, which is kind of what happened tonight,” Swanson said.
The Marietta native was placed on the DL with left wrist inflammation after exiting the Braves’ game against the Mets on May 2. He said he has tried to continue as much he could to stay in playing condition during his time away from the team, and hopes he is able to return soon.
“My biggest goal the last two weeks was to basically minimize every gap possible as far as not having played. I did everything I could and I feel ready,” Swanson said.
Swanson made some routine plays at short for Rome on Thursday night and also helped in turning a double play to end the seventh inning. He nearly had three hits on the night as a ground ball to short in the third barely made it to the first baseman’s glove on the throw before Swanson stepped on the bag.
Rome manager Rocket Wheeler said his staff clocked him at a 4.15 on the run up the line.
“It was a pleasure to have Dansby Swanson — not on rehab — but a chance to show these kids what a big leaguer is and how the game should be played,” Wheeler said.
Prior to being placed on the DL, Swanson was batting .289 with 13 RBIs and a pair of home runs for the season. He was 8 for 49 with no extra-base hits in his last 10 road games.
There was no official word Thursday night whether Swanson would stay on rehab assignment in Rome or be recalled by Atlanta for Friday’s series opener against Miami.