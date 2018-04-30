ATLANTA BRAVES: Swanson bouncing back after first full MLB season
Of course, most 20-somethings are not getting that education in front of thousands, and with millions of people watching at home.
That was the life of Marietta native and Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson last year.
After a successful call-up to end the 2016 season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick out of Vanderbilt was expected to compete for the Rookie of the Year Award and guide the Braves back to contention. It didn’t work out that way.
As the Braves made their long-awaited Cobb County debut at SunTrust Park, Swanson struggled to a .232 batting average with six home runs and 51 RBIs. At one point, he was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett.
“We all know he had a tough season last year,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said, “but what impressed me was how he handled it. Dansby always showed up with a good attitude. He always did his work. He never hung his head. Then, he came into spring training with a strong work ethic.”
Swanson made a few slight changes with his hand placement on his swing.
“I knew I had to work to do,” he said. “I always believed in myself as an athlete. I’m just going to put my head down and continue to work and go about the same process that we talked about before. Obviously, the results definitely help, and they help moving forward, but at the same time, that’s not something I’m focusing on. I’m just going to continue doing what I do and work on what I believe in.”
The change paid dividends.
Swanson entered Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies batting .303, with 30 hits in 25 games. Last year, he did not get his 30th hit until May 21 — his 41st game of the season.
Swanson is also hitting 10-for-21 with runners in scoring position, the sixth-highest mark in the National League. Snitker is not surprised by Swanson’s resurgence.
“I think he came in with a little chip on his shoulder,” Snitker said. “He wants to prove to everybody he’s a little better than what they saw last year. He worked hard in the spring. He is a driven and focused guy.”
The focus has also shown on defense. Swanson committed 20 errors last season, but he has only committed one so far and been part of 18 double plays.
“I told you he could play,” Braves third base coach Ron Washington said. “I told him, too. He’s a good player. He just needed to settle down and get comfortable. You see a lot more of his potential now.”
Going into Saturday, the Braves’ offense led the NL in runs (137), hits (240) and doubles (60), slugging percentage (.432) and batting average (.268). The team is second with a .339 on-base percentage.
Swanson has been a major part of the Braves’ offensive success, and first baseman Freddie Freeman acknowledged as much.
“We aren’t going to slug all these homers, but we can run the bases well and make contact,” Freeman said. “Dansby has been huge in both areas. It’s the type of team we have to be. He’s a big part of now and the future of the franchise.”
Swanson came into his second full season as a major leaguer with a stronger mindset.
“I took a lot from last season. I learned a lot about myself,” he said. “I’m better because of the adversity.”
So far, the Braves are better, too. Young stars like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies are making an impact, but Swanson was in the majors before either of them, and the Braves’ success or failure will ride on him as much as anyone.
“He’s very important to who we are,” Snitker said. “This is a team that has heart and is gritty. We fight, and Dansby is a major part of that.”