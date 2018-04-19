ATLANTA BRAVES: Soroka waiting his turn in Braves’ rotation
Success in baseball is often determined by how a player maintains his confidence in a game that’s humbled even the greatest athletes in the sport’s history.
Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Mike Soroka is quickly learning to find the balance. He came into the season with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers with a focused goal of making the Braves’ major league roster.
“I’m definitely looking to the big leagues,” Soroka said. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t. But, it’s not about getting there and having one good year. It’s about doing it year in and year out.”
Such a bold proclamation could be misconstrued as youthful bluster. However, for Soroka, it’s an assurance he’s forged since he was drafted in 2015.
“It’s been very important since the day I was drafted,” Soroka said. “I don’t know anybody who wants to spend too much time in the minor leagues. But being able to put that in positive terms and realizing that the only way you’re going to get there is taking it pitch-by-pitch, getting out there with the mindset to dominate every time you go out.”
The 20-year-old Canadian right-hander is the 31st-ranked prospect according to the MLB.com and the third-ranked Braves prospect. He’s already caught the eye of Braves manager Brian Snitker.
“I was very impressed with him,” Snitker said. “If we didn’t send him out I probably would’ve hidden him somewhere to keep him around here. He’s mature way beyond his years. He does work in such a professional manner. I remember watching him next to Bobby (Cox) and we both said, ‘That’s a big leaguer.’”
Cox knows a thing or two about young pitchers becoming stars, and he sees a lot of potential in Soroka.
“He was great at age 19 all year in Double-A, which is saying something these days,” Cox said. “We don’t push them that fast. He was good enough to be pushed. He’s a young kid that throws strikes with good quality stuff. The kid has a great changeup working for himself, and a good slider. In the spring he was throwing 95 (miles per hour) so he’s gaining velocity. He won’t be in Gwinnett for long.”
The 6-foot-4 hurler had a 3.02 ERA over 142 innings in 25 appearances in Mississippi. He had 125 strikeouts against only 32 walks. In the playoffs he was even better. Soroka pitched 14 1/2 innings and had a 0.61 ERA.
That experience earned him an invite to major league camp, and Soroka impressed several teammates, including veteran starter Brandon McCarthy.
“He came to work like a grown man,” McCarthy said. “I knew he was different from an early side session. He went about his work in a professional manner. His pitches were crisp. A lot of time young guys are nervous. I didn’t sense that from him. He’s a confident kid that isn’t cocky. He fit in great.”
Soroka has a four-pitch arsenal. His two-seam fastball averages in the low 90s and has good downward movement like a sinker. It is his primary out-pitch, which causes batters to beat the ball into the ground. From there he utilizes a four-seam fastball that tops out around 96 mph. To get hitters off balance, Soroka goes to the changeup, and from there the slider or curve.
Soroka is proud of his pitch selection. It makes him relaxed on the mound and is why he is so confident.
“I feel good when I’m able to throw all four pitches,” Soroka said. “I can mix it up well. If the four-seamer is going then I get the sinker. Most people see my slider as a slider but I like to call it a hybrid changeup. It’s a hard edge slider, but it has this movement. It’s almost like a slurve, if you will.”
Soroka is a quiet guy off the field but on it, he becomes a tough competitor. He gains pleasure from seeing the hitters miss.
“I live for the swing reactions,” Soroka said. “You can tell that guys don’t see it sometimes. It’s not always about where you put it but how the hitter reacts. I know I’m on when the hitters are looking confused.”
So far, Soroka has been confusing batters in Triple-A. He is 1-0 and has given up five runs on 14 hits over 15 1/3 innings in three games. He also has 20 strikeouts, and general manager Alex Anthopolus has taken notice.
“He looks great,” Anthopolus said. “Seeing the (strikeout) numbers go up has been huge. The swing and misses. We didn’t ask to make a change. He was already on a good path. I don’t want it to be construed as he needed to get more strikeouts. But it looks like he’s upped his game. His velocity is up a tick and that comes with maturity and development. It’s been exciting to see him get better and miss more bats. If anything his ceiling might be higher than people thought coming in.”
Anthopolus wasn’t shy about saying that Soroka has a chance to be in the Braves rotation this season.
“When we need a starter, he will be right there in the conversation for us. That’s as big of a compliment as I give him. Let him continue to get innings. Let him continue to pitch. When that conversation comes up he might be the guy.”
Time will tell when Soroka is ready, but for now he’s just focused on controlling what he can.
“I watch the big club because some of my friends are there,” Soroka said. “But I’m not checking the transactions every day. I have my own work to do down here. I’ll get there when the time is right. If I keep doing the work, I’ll get where I’m supposed to be in due time.”