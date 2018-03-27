ATLANTA BRAVES NOTEBOOK: Trio starting season in Triple-A
On Saturday, it was revealed that the reality is a bit further from that, at least that this point, as the Braves optioned all three players to Triple-A Gwinnett.
“We aren’t giving up on them,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They each can make it back up here and we’ll probably need them. So they’ll get some work done in Gwinnett and keep getting better.”
Wisler, 25, got off to a good start this spring. He didn’t allow a run in his first nine innings, but then he allowed 12 runs in his final three outings and ended up with 8.10 ERA for the spring.
Wisler had a promising 2015, he pitched over 100 innings and had a 4.71 ERA. He has regressed ever since, and last season he had an 8.35 ERA in 32.1 innings in Atlanta.
Blair, 25, lost 40 pounds over the winter and came into ready to earn a spot in the rotation. He gave up four runs and 10 hits in five appearances during 8 2/3 innings this spring.
He is 2-8 with a 7.89 ERA in 16 career appearances with the Braves. Sims, 23, pitched 13.1 innings this spring and had a 10.13 ERA.
“I think the world of Lucas,” Snitker said. “He’s still really young and going down could be a good confidence builder for him. I know he’ll work hard and figure his way back up here.”
Minty fresh
A.J. Minter exceeded expectations for the spring and it seems the best is yet to come. Minter struck out 10 hitters in 7 1/3 innings and didn’t give up a run in the process.
Minter pitched 15 innings in 16 games for the Braves last season and struck out 26 batters. He had 3.00 ERA and only gave up five earned runs.
Last season’s call-up, and the spring success, is a long way from recovering from a Tommy-John surgery in 2016, and an injury-riddled start to 2017.
“It was great to come into camp healthy,” Minter said. “I feel strong and confident. It’s definitely a lot of hard work to get here. This offseason that’s all I was focused on was just getting my body ready. I feel that I can pitch in this league and be successful, now it’s just going out there, staying healthy and taking care of my body.”
It’s all relative
Newly signed Ryan Flaherty came into the locker room with at least one familiar face. Flaherty’s wife, Ashley is the sister of Braves outfielder Nick Markakis.
“It helps when you have someone in the clubhouse who knows you well,” Flaherty said. “It’s a young team. When you’re playing with a young team it’s fun. They have some energetic guys and I’m excited to be here.”
Before Flaherty married his wife in 2016, he played with Markakis on the Orioles from 2011 until 2014.
Flaherty spent six years with the Orioles. This season he was signed to the Phillies, who released him at the end of spring training.
He played in 18 Grapefruit League games with the Phillies this spring, batting .351 with one home run and eight RBI.
The Braves also signed Peter Bourjos. He played last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 30-year-old utility man hit .223 (42-for-188) over 100 games. He appeared defensively at all three outfield positions, including 41 games in left, 37 games in center and 14 in right. He handled all 122 of his defensive chances and was one of just five outfielders in the majors to not commit an error with at least 120 total chances.
Both players fit into teams defensively minded focus.
“It’s huge to add guys like that,” Snitker said. “Flaherty is a really solid defensive player. Bourjos is an above-average defensive outfielder, and getting the 27 outs will be huge for us and not giving other teams more. With these guys we’ll be able to stick to that because with the pitching, where we’re at with that, we need to make all the plays that need to be made.”