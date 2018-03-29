ATLANTA BRAVES NOTEBOOK: Teheran’s progress takes center stage on opening day
Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran went into spring training with a goal and a plan.
His goal was to improve on his 11-13 record and 4.49 ERA from last season, marred by his 17 starts at SunTrust Park. Teheran was 3-10 with a 5.86 ERA during the Braves’ inaugural season in Cobb County.
“You want to do your best, and it didn’t happen,” said the 27-year-old right-hander from Colombia. “That was last year. This year, I have a different mind. I’ve got in my mind what I want to do this year and how I want to do to help my team win some more games. Obviously, I want to win some more games, throw more innings. It starts at home. I have to be better at home. I pitch there more than anywhere.”
The plan started with Teheran working on his off-speed pitches — specifically, his slider.
At his best, Teheran depended on his changeup to set up hitters and his slider to finish them off. Last year, he threw the changeup at the second-lowest rate of his career.
On top of struggling with his changeup, Teheran’s slider was not good enough last season, and he leaned on his fastball at its highest clip (64.5 percent) since 2012.
It led to a lower strikeout rate, and suffice it to say, Teheran knew it was time for a change.
“Some of the stuff I did at home helped me figure out what I wanted to work on in the offseason, and that’s the thing that I focused on this offseason with my uncle, watching videos of that stuff,” Teheran said.
“My uncle, he’s been my coach, so he knows what I’ve been doing since I signed at 17 years old. He knows what I have wrong when I’m doing something wrong with my pitches, with my fastball and all kind of stuff. I think we fixed it this offseason.”
Teheran will get the chance early. He will be the opening day pitcher today, taking the rubber at SunTrust Park against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was satisfied with the progress Teheran made to make him the opening day starter for the fifth consecutive season.
“He’s been very sharp this spring,” Snitker said. “He’s been a leader on this team for years and continues to improve. He’s on a mission. He got here with a plan what he wanted to do, and to me, it looks like it’s worked,” Snitker said. “He’s put a lot of hard work into everything. He’s been kind of really focused and not just getting through it. He’s been working on things, and it’s been pretty good.”
Warren Spahn was the last Braves pitcher to make as many as four straight opening day starts, doing it six years in a row for the Milwaukee Braves from 1957-62.
Felix Hernandez and Clayton Kershaw are the only active pitchers with longer runs as opening day starters. Hernandez will be making his 10th straight start for the Seattle Mariners today, with Kershaw making his eighth straight opening start for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“It’s an honor,” Teheran said. “I am very happy to make history in this great organization.”
Teheran is 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his string of opening day starts. He threw six scoreless innings last year against the Mets before the Braves’ bullpen squandered the game.
Teheran acknowledged that the true judgment of his season will start today.
“I’m more confident in my slider,” he said. “The way they swing, even the short ones they’re swinging at. That’s when you know you have a pretty good pitch.”
Teheran reaffirmed where last season went wrong and seemed confident in his plan to correct it.
“Last year, I was throwing the slider, and they didn’t even swing,” he said. “That gets in your head and kind of shakes your confidence. You don’t want to throw it again. But when you get swings and misses, and the way they react, they’re going out front, that gives you more confidence, so you can trust it and throw it more.”
In order for the Braves to exceed expectations, it starts literally and figuratively with Teheran.
For him, it starts with getting first-pitch strikes.
“It’s a lot different, the way I’m going to the season,” Teheran said. “The way the hitters are reacting, that’s how you can tell how your pitchers are, and I’m happy with the way I’m throwing the ball and getting strikeouts. That’s something good to have and good to know before starting the season.”